Roberta J. Miller (September 13, 1976 – April 2, 2022)

Roberta J. Miller

Roberta was born on September 13, 1976 to Martha and Celso Chacon, in Rock Springs, WY. Roberta grew up in Green River, WY.

After graduating from Green River High School, Roberta attended the University of Wyoming graduating with a degree in Elementary Education. Roberta started her teaching career in Riverton in 1999 at Jefferson Elementary. When Jefferson Elementary was shut down, she moved to Ashgrove Elementary where she taught until her retirement in 2011.

Roberta met her husband, Reggie Miller, in high school and married in 1995. Roberta and Reggie had two children, Kendra and Kellen. Both kids participated in various activities and Roberta made sure she traveled to support both her kids in their activities. Roberta was a consistent supporter of both her kids both athletically and academically.

Roberta was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in August of 2009. After her diagnosis, Roberta sought treatment at the University of Colorado under Dr. Messersmith. Dr. Messersmith provided Roberta the ability to witness her kids grow up, compete for the Wolverines in golf, basketball, and soccer, graduate high school, and attend college. Through her cancer battle, Roberta was active with cancer groups providing information, possible treatments, and the effects of the treatments and comfort to people in need of answers to what they were going through.

Roberta loved crafting, spending time with her pups and family, and watching Wolverine athletics.

Roberta is survived by her husband Reggie; daughter Kendra Locker and son-in-law Austin, son Kellen Miller; mother and father Martha and Celso Chacon; sister Denise Wald and brother-in-law Allen; mother-in-law Marla Miller; sister and brother-in-law Denise and Ed Phillips niece Paige Bennett; nephew Scott Wald; nephew Donald Phillips, niece Seneca Phillips; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Donald O. Miller; Uncle Larry Chacon; Aunt Rose and Uncle Ralph Gardea, Uncle Charlie Chacon, Aunt Jennie Gomez, Aunt Sophie Reyes, Uncle Everett Chacon, Aunt Sara Chacon, Aunt Connie Ochoa; grandparents Isaac and Carmen Gonzales, Joe and Rose Chacon; Uncles Isaac, Fernando, and Jimmy Gonzales, Aunt Gloria Gonzales; Uncle Walter and Aunt Pauline Miller, Uncle Norris Weston; Uncle Walter and Aunt Margaret Norris.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Fremont Tough Enough Cancer Fund in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

Services will be Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Church in Riverton. A rosary will be recited prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place in Green River, WY at a later date.

