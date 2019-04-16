Roberta “Janie” Brown (May 8, 1957 – April 13, 2019)

Rock Springs, WY – Roberta (Janie) Jane Brown, 61, of Rock Springs Wyoming died on April 13, 2019, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born May 8, 1957, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Robert and Lois Wilde.

Janie attended Rock Springs High School, class of 1975.

She married Bill Brown in Rock Springs in 1979.

Janie was employed by the City of Rock Springs for 30 years as a crossing guard at Desert View Elementary. She was also employed at Sweetwater County School District #1 working in food service for 24 years. She was the kitchen manager at Pilot Butte Elementary.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her 3 grandbabies. Janie enjoyed camping and playing slots.

Janie is survived by her husband Bill Brown of Rock Springs; two daughters Lindsay Rodriguez and husband Arturo and Libby Garcia and husband Lance all of Rock Springs; three grandsons, Blake and Prestin Rodriguez and Conner Garcia; her mother Lois Wilde and sister Vicki Howell and husband Tom all of Rock Springs; also several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is proceeded in death by her father Robert (Bob) Wilde.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left by going to www.foxfh.com.