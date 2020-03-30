Roberta Ward (January 18, 1953 – March 27, 2020)

Roberta Ward, 67, of Rock Springs, passed away March 27, 2020, at her home after a short illness.

She was born January 18, 1953, in Brownfield, Texas, the daughter of Charlie Robert Foster and Betty Jean Byrd Foster. She attended schools in Brownfield, TX.

Roberta married Robert Harbison in New Mexico in 1972. He preceded her in death. She married Ken Ward on June 29, 2007, in Rock Springs. She was a member of the Lady’s Auxiliary of the American Legion.

Roberta worked as a cook and waitress at Lew’s Restaurant in Rock Springs for 18 years. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, knitting, sewing, and cooking. She loved spending time with her family and her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband Ken Ward of Rock Springs; son Stacy Harbison and wife Jennifer of Altamont, UT; stepson Kenny Ward and wife Stormie of Rock Springs; stepdaughters Mary Ward of Green River, WY, and Kodi Ward of Loveland, OH; brothers Bubby Foster and James Foster and wife Donna all of Brownfield, TX, and Billy Joe Foster and wife Kathy of Joshua, TX; sisters Royce Beard and husband Richard of Denver City, TX, and Laura Agnew and husband Donald of Brownfield; grandchildren Joshua Harbison and companion Britney, Skyler Shaw and companion Betty Jo, Bella Solis, Alyssa, Payton, Preston, Rustin and Kolten Ward, Braylynn and Brooklynn Campbell, Kayden, Sierra and Jordon Harbison, and Molly Digirolamo; great-grandchildren Lilly Harbison, Kevin Brashier, and Shelby Jo Christiansen; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by parents Betty & Charlie Foster, husband Robert Harbison, and daughter Amy Solis.

Cremation will take place. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

