Robyn Dee Wilde (February 27, 1950 – March 31, 2020)

Robyn Dee Wilde was born on February 27, 1950 in Coalville, Utah, the son of Vern and Norma Wilde. His family moved to California where he grew up and they moved back to Coalville his senior year of high school. He graduated from North Summit High School in Coalville with the class of 1968.

He enlisted in the Army right out of high school during the Vietnam War and was in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Robyn married the love of his life Dee Ann Wheaton on March 13, 1971 in Coalville. They just celebrated 49 years of married life.

He worked at FMC for over 36 years as a miner and retired in June of 2009 as a mine production superintendent.

He had many hobbies and interests including woodworking, gardening, golfing, rock and arrowhead hunting, walking his dog and above all being outdoors and spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband and father who also had a strong faith in God.

Survivors include his wife Dee Ann Wilde of Green River, son Robyn Shane Wilde of Klamath Falls, Oregon; daughters Heather Jassman and husband Thomas of Rock Springs, and Andrea Dowley and husband TJ of Green River; brother Kevin Wilde and wife Kathy of Park City, Utah; sister Debra Wilde of Nevada; his beloved grandchildren Brendan, Kynzee and Taygen Jassman; Trenten, Dessa and Jayce Dowley; Olivia and Hudson Wilde. Aunt Sharon Robinson; sister-in-law Cheryl Page and husband Stan; Monika Wheaton and brother-in-law Brent Wheaton and wife Jami; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Vern and Norma Wilde, in-laws Oscar and Beth Wheaton and brother-in-law Jack Wheaton.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Family request donations in Robyn’s name to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter, 2232 Dell Range Boulevard, Suite 101 Cheyenne, WY 82009.

