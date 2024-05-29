Roger Martin Jones (July 14, 1942 – May 26, 2024)

It is with a mix of sorrow and gratitude that we announce the passing of Roger Martin Jones, born on July 14, 1942, in Rock Springs, WY, and passed away on May 26, 2024. Roger, a humble and loyal man, spent his 81 years fully immersed in the community he loved and served. He was a beacon of generosity and hard work, his actions always speaking louder than words.

Roger spent his career working for the City of Rock Springs, where he was a beloved member of the Street Department. He retired in 2016, after 44 years of dedicated service. Roger was known for his unwavering loyalty to his family, his work, and his community. He carried a deep and genuine love for his hometown, which was evident through his volunteer work at the local food bank and his active membership in the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Odd Fellows. Roger’s humble nature and steadfast commitment to his faith and community will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Roger was a committed father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his children: Sterling (Marcquel) Jones, Lennox (Jenny) Jones, Chrystal (Perry) Flerchinger, and Tiffaney (Khalid) Sorensen; his brother, Richard Jones; and his grandchildren: Holden, Taylin, Rachel (Scott), Andrew, Fin, Nya, Chris, and Nate. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Dorotha Jones; his wife, Pamela Jones; his brother, Franklin Jones; and his sisters, Lila Boles and Marilyn Freburg.

As we mourn our loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he led. His legacy is one of quiet strength, steadfast loyalty, and humble service, and these qualities will continue to inspire and guide us. In memory of Roger, we invite you to visit his memorial page to share your stories, memories, and photos. His story is not that of one man, but of a community that he cherished, and of the many lives he touched. We look forward to reading your memories and celebrating Roger’s life with you.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Abundant Grace Ministries, 1515 Edgar St. Rock Springs, with a reception to follow.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 5-7 pm, Friday, May 31, 2024, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rock Springs Seventh Day Adventist Church or the Food Bank of Sweetwater County (in memory of Roger Jones). Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.