Roger Neal Ingabrand (December 28, 1951 – March 18, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 20, 2020) — Roger Neal Ingabrand, 68, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah following a brief illness.

He was a resident of Wyoming for over 40 years and was a former resident of Indiana.

Mr. Ingabrand was born on December 28, 1951 in Richmond, Indiana, the son of Harry Ingabrand and Mary Neal-Ingabrand.

He attended schools in Indiana, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas. Roger graduated in 1970 from Northeastern High School.

Mr. Ingabrand also attended Western Wyoming Community College where he earned an Associate’s Degree, he then went to Chadron State College where he earned a Bachelors’ Degree. Roger later attended Emporia State College for one semester obtaining teaching certification.

Roger held several high school athletic records, he played basketball, and ran track in high school. Mr. Ingabrand received basketball scholarships to Western Wyoming Community College and Chadron State College where he was awarded outstanding player on both teams.

Later in life Roger coached basketball and track at Wabaunsee High School in Kansas and Farson-Eden High School.

Mr. Ingabrand married Luana Tarno on June 23, 1972 in Laramie, Wyoming.

He worked for Sweetwater County School District #1 for over 25 years. Roger was also the Athletic Director for Farson-Eden High School.

Mr. Ingabrand received teacher of the year award in Sweetwater County; he taught physical education, health, and drivers’ education at Farson-Eden High School for many years.

Roger loved hiking, fishing, horseback riding, camping, gardening, traveling, snow machining, skiing, working around his Farson ranch, and family dinners. He loved to barbecue. Roger was a devoted father, husband, papa, teacher, and coach. He touched many lives.

Mr. Ingabrand was a member of AARP, NRA and was a volunteer for Farson-Eden Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Luana Tarno Ingabrand of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Lauren Schoenfeld and husband Paul of Rock Springs, Wyoming; brother-in-law, Larry Tarno; sister-in-law, Jane Scott of Boston, Massachusetts; one sister, JoAnne Friedgood of Columbus, Indiana; one grandchild, Letty Ann Schoenfeld, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and beloved rescue dog, Willow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law, Ida Tarno.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations in Roger’s memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic School, 210 A Street, Rock Springs, or to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.

