Roger Roy Dufur (July 1, 1954 – May 5, 2021)

Roger Roy Dufur, 66, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on July 1, 1954 in Visalia, California, the son of James Arthur Dufur and Marjorie Louise Shenefield.

Roger worked for Lynch Trucking for two years prior to his passing.

He is survived by his sister Lorraine S. Shenefield.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents James Arthur and Marjorie Dufer and his son Roger LeRoy Dufur.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com