Roger Sims (August 16, 1937 – June 26, 2024)

Roger Sims, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a 57-year resident of Green River, Wyoming, and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born August 16, 1937, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Lewis Sims and Emma Krishbaum Sims. Roger attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1956. He married the love of his life, Paula J. Harris, on February 14, 1967, in Evanston, Wyoming. He went on to have a successful career in law enforcement, working for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Green River, Wyoming, for 25 years until his retirement in 1990. Roger held the position of Sheriff for Sweetwater County from 1986-1990.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Paula J. Sims of Green River, Wyoming; daughter Rhonda Kincaid and husband Mark of St. Augustine, Florida; four grandchildren, Joe Sims and wife Rochelle, Kayla Sims and companion Shaun Mills; Kenny Kincaid and wife Stefanie; Kris Kincaid and wife Tawny; seven great-grandchildren, Eden Sims Mills; Emalina Sims Mills; Kristina Kincaid; Kendra Kincaid; Jude Kincaid; Hailey Kincaid; Braxton Dutson and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Emma Sims; four brothers, Kirby Sims, Don Sims, Fred Sims; Tom Sims, Stanley Sims; three sisters, Iva Mae Pozzski, Emma Lou Webster, Rose Marie Kerrens; and one son, Wayne Sims. In his free time, Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, gaming, cooking, and yard work. But above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

