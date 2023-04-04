Ronald Drue Clark (April 14, 1951 – March 1, 2023)

Ronald Drue Clark passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023. Ron was born on April 14, 1951, in Price, Utah. He moved to Green River with his family in 1957, and remained a lifelong resident there until his passing. He graduated from Lincoln High School, in Green River, in 1969, and married the love of his life Regina McFarland on June 12, 1976, in Riverton Wyoming.

Ron was an outside salesman for Fairmont Supply for 27 years before his retirement in 2011. He was a volunteer fireman for the Green River Fire Department for 10 years. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Cowboy Joe Club, and a permanent fixture at Rolling Green Country Club since its inception in 1982.

Ron enjoyed a full life with family and friends doing the activities he loved. He was the consummate Wyoming man. An avid golfer, fisherman, and hunter he enjoyed being outdoors as much as possible. In his younger years, he loved to snowmobile all over the Upper Green River Basin. He held season tickets for the University of Wyoming football team for 40 years. He traveled to raceways all over the western United States to race and work in the pit crews with some of his closest friends.

Most of all Ron loved being a father and a grandpa. Children always had a special affinity for him. He had a daughter Bobbi Jo Drozd and a son William Clark. He had 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson who all loved their “Papa Ronnie”. Not only to his grandkids, but there are countless other kids that refer to Ron as Papa or Uncle Ron.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother Mildred “Midge”, father Dale “Chick” Siddoway, and older brother Bobby Clark. His maternal grandparents Burl and Mildred “Millie” Hoopes, and paternal grandparents, Ross Siddoway and Marie Sawley.

He is survived by his wife Regina, daughter Bobbi Jo Drozd and son in law Gene, son William Clark and daughter-in-law Amanda. Brothers Blaine Siddoway and sister-in-law Paula, Terry Siddoway and sister-in-law Anona. His mother-in-law Myrt McFarland. His brother-in-law Greg McFarland, sister-in-law Cris Robirds and bother in law Tom, and sister-in-law Lori McFarland.

The pride of his life was his grandchildren, Andrew Maestas and fiance Fanny Stahl, Raquel “Rocky” Ortiz and husband Paul, Kirsten Drozd, Triston Drozd, Millie and Lucy Clark. Along with one great-grandson Roman Ortiz.

He is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention, whom he loved dearly. And of course, all the friends who Ron considered most of them as his family.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. April 15, 2023, at Rolling Green Country Club, 29 Country Club Road, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 9:00 A.M. Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the Columbarium at Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Ronald’s memory to Green River Fire Department, 500 Shoshone Avenue, Green River Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com