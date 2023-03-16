Ronald Frederick Kudar (February 8, 1948 – March 11, 2023)

Ronald Frederick Kudar, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.