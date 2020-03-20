Ronald Glenn Hamp (April 11, 1953 – March 18, 2020)

Ronald Glenn Hamp was born April 11, 1953 to Earlen and Gaye Hamp. Graduated Tooele Class of ‘71, married Donna Mangus, later divorced. Met the love of his life, Brenda (Maxfield) Hamp in Lyman Wyoming.

They were married February 22, 1975 and just recently celebrated 45 years of marriage. They lived in Lyman for a while after they married, later moved to Tooele, UT for him to pursue his policing career.

Ron and Brenda were blessed with 4 children; Mitzi Hamp, William Hamp, Brandi (Justin) Ivie, Amy (Eric) Henderson and Ron’s son Dustin Hamp. Their children were their life and they loved and worried about them even as they grew into adults.

Ron was a hard worker and had many skills. He spent many years working for Tooele County Sheriff Office, Lyman Police Department in Wyoming and volunteer firefighter. Spent years working on the ranch.

He loved working on semis, remodeling homes, and building things with his woodworking hobby.

Ron passed away peacefully in his home on March 18, 2020 from long-term health complications.

Ron is survived by his daughters, Mitzi, Brandi and Amy; his son, Dustin Hamp; his grandchildren who he loved unconditionally, Anita, Beth, Cayden, James, Morgin, Searria, Halie, Auxzana, and Hayden; his sisters, Sherry (Glen) Tomboc and Dee (Paul) Miller; brothers, Jay (Pearl) Hamp and Don (Bree) Hamp; his extended family, LaDawn Hamp, Donna Parker and Stacy Kono, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Hamp; parents, Earlen and Gaye Hamp; in-laws, Lewis and Margaret Maxfield; son, William Hamp, grandparents, nieces, nephews, and many aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, donations for medical and funeral costs can be made to Rocky Mountain Bank “In C/O Brenda or Ron Hamp”, PO Box 1770 Rock Springs.

Services to be determined later and will be posted on Facebook.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com