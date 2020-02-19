Ronald Lee Tyler (July 6, 1953 – February 16, 2020)

Ronald Lee Tyler, 66, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.

Ron was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on July 6, 1953 to Donald Tyler and Elizabeth Stanton. Ron graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1971. He met and married his soul mate, Christina Mehle on April 21, 1979. Together the raised their son Richard Roy Tyler.

Ron worked at Tata Chemicals for 42+ years and retired in 2015.

Ron was an avid hunter and all-around outdoorsman. He thrived on teaching his son about hunting, fishing, and wildlife. He was always passing on the knowledge that his father taught him. Ron loved spending time at his brother-in-laws cabin in Jackson Wyoming, and having fun catching up with friends and family. He made sure to attend the annual Shriner Cutter Races and hanging out with his Shriner brothers.

Ron became affiliated with the Masonic Brotherhood and Shriners with the encouragement of his brother-in-law, Bob Spicer. He was a past potentate of the Korein Shrine Temble in 2004, and a past director of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 148. Ron and his wife Chris loved their Shriner family and friends and enjoyed the life-long friendships and memories.

Ron and Chris took many trips to Wendover, Nevada, Lander and Riverton, Wyoming to gamble. Although he was never able to hit a big jackpot he loved enjoying the time spent with his wife.

Ron loved spending time with his grand-daughter Chloe Tyler. Since the day she was born, she brought him so much happiness and joy to his life. He loved spoiling herby giving her anything her heart desired. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his “Chloe Monster”, and there was nothing she loved more than spending time with her “Papa Dude”.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth, and brother, Dave.

Ron had requested that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1275 E Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84103, or the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or a charity of your choice.