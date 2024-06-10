Ronald “Ron” George Smith (March 16, 1944 – June 7, 2024)

Ronald “Ron” George Smith, 80, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ron grew up in Farson, Wyoming, and was a lifelong resident of Wyoming. Ron was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on March 16, 1944, to George Samuel Smith and Melva Marie Fiscus.

He attended school in Farson, Wyoming, and graduated from Valley High School in 1962. In 1965 Ron was drafted into the United States Army; he served during the Vietnam Era. He married Linda Boyce in 1965 and they went on to have two sons, Bobby Evan Smith and Ronald Wayne Smith. They later divorced.

In 1978 Ron married Cora Karene Renner, adding two more sons to the family, Arron Dale Smith, and Birch Lee Smith. He worked for many years as a Mechanic and Equipment Operator. Ron retired from Layos Incorporated in 2006. He was an active member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ron enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, riding side by sides, snowmobiles, and enjoyed target shooting. He loved spending time with family and friends and was an amazing storyteller.

Survivors include his wife, Karene Smith of Rock Springs, four sons, Bobby (Evelyn) Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Ron (Tisha) Smith of Glenrock, Wyoming; Arron Smith of Green River, Wyoming; Birch (Anne) Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother-in-law, Dale Hurd of St. George, Utah; three brothers, Dave (Terri) Smith of Marbleton, Wyoming; Gene (Brenda) Smith of Farson, Wyoming; one sister, Rosalie Bennett of Wichita, Kansas. 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews,

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Melva Smith; sister, Dorthy Kay Hurd; brother, Stevan Smith; sister-in-law, Patti Smith and grandson Bryant Smith.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ron’s name to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1275 East Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103, or the charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Friday, June 14, 2024, at Gunyan Hall, 551 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

