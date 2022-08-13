Ronnie Dean Pivik (November 10, 1945 – August 11, 2022)

Ronnie Dean Pivik, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Pivik fought a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Cremation will take place; A rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Church. Military honors, graveside services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.