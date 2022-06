Rosalie (Penny) Paiz Tripp, 63, died on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Celebration of Life will be conducted immediately following the Rosary at the Church.