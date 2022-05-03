Rosemary Weathermon (December 18, 1928 – May 1, 2022)

Rosemary Weathermon

Rosemary Weathermon, 93, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on December 18, 1928 in Dickenson, North Dakota, the daughter of Nickidemus Weisgerber and Elizabeth Senn.

Rosemary married Marvin Weathermon in Bridger, Montana on August 19, 1950. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2007.

She worked as a cook for Park County School District for 15 years until her retirement on April 25, 1989.

Rosemary was a member of St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Powell, WY.

She enjoyed spending her time with family and cooking and baking. Cooking for others was her way of showing love.

Survivors include sons Ricky Weathermon and wife Cindy of Laramie, WY, Rodney Weathermon and wife Christy of Rock Springs, WY; three sisters; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by both her parents and her husband Marvin.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date in Powell, WY.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.