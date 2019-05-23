Rosetta Gunyan (August 31, 1928 – May 18, 2019)

Rosetta Gunyan, 90, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Quincy, Illinois, Mrs. Gunyan died following an illness of seven months.

She was born on August 31, 1928 in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Wayne Manlove and Fern Fry.

Mrs. Gunyan attended schools in Quincy and Rock Springs.

She married Ron Gunyan Sr. in Quincy, Illinois on July 17, 1946 and he preceded her in death on January 11, 2008.

Mrs. Gunyan was employed at Cocoon Health Spa as a custodian for twenty-two years.

Her interests included spending time with her friends and family, working crossword puzzles and gardening.

She was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Aerie #151.

Survivors include three sons Myron Gunyan, Mike Gunyan and wife Peggy and Richard Gunyan Sr. and wife Ann all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four daughters Sharon Gunyan of Casper, Wyoming, Frances Jennings and husband Floyd of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Bernadette Boyak and husband Andy of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Lilly Dominguez and husband Javier of Belen, New Mexico; one sister Darlene Overman and husband Myron; daughter-in-law Barbara Gunyan; one hundred seventy-one grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ronald Gunyan Sr.; three sons Ronald Gunyan, Jr., Wayne Gunyan and Gerald Gunyan; one granddaughter Crystal Jennings and two great-grandchildren Curtis Elam and Taygen Griego; one brother and four sisters.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Wednesday one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com