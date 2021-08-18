Rosie Lee Romero Downum (July 20, 1946 – August 10, 2021)

Rosie Lee Romero Downum, 75, passed away at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 20 years and a former resident of San Diego, California.

Our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt.

She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Elesario Romero and Isabelle Trujillo.

Ms. Downum attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She later obtained her General Education Diploma.

She married Fred Wollbrink in Bear Lake, Idaho on December 24, 1963. They later divorced. Years later she married Robert Downum in San Francisco, California and they later divorced.

Ms. Downum worked over 40 years as a bartender in California. She later worked at Walmart as a cashier for five years

Ms. Downum was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and her friends. Rosie enjoyed reading her favorite books. She was an avid Las Vegas Raiders fan. She loved music and was always helping others when needed. We will miss her greatly.

Survivors include one son, Robert Downum of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Roseanne Vader and husband Ricky of San Diego, California; three brothers, Michael Romero; Jerry Romero and wife Sherilyn both of Salt Lake City, Utah; Richard Romero of Rock Springs, Wyoming; eight sisters, Dorothy Nelson of Eden Wyoming; Frances Sanisteven of Taos New Mexico; Betty Ledmeman of Hood River, Oregon; Sherry Mondragon and husband Art of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sharon Trujillo and husband Raymond of Ogden, Utah; Mary Comstock of Twin Falls, Idaho; Brenda Collins and husband Willie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Debra Ann Rossy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; grandchildren, Bobby Bryan and wife Rose of Missouri, Luz Hernandez and Freddy; David Rossy and husband Thoma; seven great-grandchildren,

She is preceded in death by her parents; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; three sisters, Barbara Granaas; Linda Terveen; Patricia Romero in infancy; one brother Albert Romero.

Cremation will take place; services are pending.