Roxie Verplancke (November 25, 1951 – June 16th, 2024)

Roxie Verplancke, 72, a longtime Saratoga and Rock Springs resident, passed away on June 16th, 2024. Roxie was born on November 25, 1951, to Charles and Angie Price in Deadwood, South Dakota. Roxie spent her childhood in Wyoming, Colorado, and the Black Hills. She attended Platte Valley High School. In 1969, Roxie met the love of her life, and on February 21, 1970, she wed Robert Verplancke in Saratoga.

In 1975 the Verplanckes moved from Hanna to Saratoga where they lived until 1998. Roxie worked for a time at Mace’s groceries and later started her own successful business, Kiddie Korner Daycare, where she provided loving child care for local families. She also worked at Valley View as a Certified Nursing Assistant. In 1998 Roxie and Robert relocated to Rock Springs. They have resided there since.

Roxie will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother, a generous soul with a love of nature and the outdoors. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and wildlife of all kinds. She was the tireless maker of Halloween costumes, birthday cakes, bridesmaid dresses, and holiday dinners; the adopter of stray animals; and the maker of a comfortable and inviting home for her family and friends.

Roxie was independent and strong and always ready to take on a challenge. She was creative, with a quick wit and a warm sense of humor. Roxie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by Robert, her cherished husband of 54 years, and her daughter and son in law, Rene and Storm Sollars of Laramie.

Roxie elected to be cremated and requested no funeral or memorial services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Roxie’s memory to the American Heart Association National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231

