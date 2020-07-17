Ruben Flores (August 28, 1946 – April 24, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 17, 2020) — Ruben Flores, 73 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was a life long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on August 28, 1946, in Green River, Wyoming, to Telesforo Flores and Susie Maez Flores.

Ruben graduated in 1964 from Lincoln High School and enlisted in the Army in January of 1965, where he received a Good Conduct Medal, a Sharpshooter Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal.

He was employed with the Union Pacific Railroad for 35 years until his retirement in August of 2006.

He married Cleo Sanchez on June 28, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River. They were married nearly 51 years.

Ruben loved the outdoors and always found peace and tranquility in the mountains and at his favorite lake (Flaming Gorge). He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and bird watcher. He loved walking the green belt with his beloved dog Pixie. He was a selfless man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He gave without needing anything in return. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. More than anything, he always put everyone else’s needs before his own. He is very deeply loved and will forever be in our hearts.

Survivors include his wife, Cleo; daughters, Margeret Flores, and Ann Mandros; son, Michael Flores; grandchildren, Micah Flores, Robert Mandros, Mikayla Flores, and Carlie Floyd; sister, Louise Kuckert and husband Carl Blanksford; brother, John Flores and wife Yolanda; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Telesforo Flores Jr, and Jessie Flores and wife Vangie; sisters, Helen Cudney and husband Chuck, and Lucille Maldonado and husband Roman; brother-in-law, Robert Kuckert; and grandson, Isiah Mandros.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com.