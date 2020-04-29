Ruben Flores (August 28, 1946 – April 24, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — Ruben Flores, 73 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was a life long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on August 28, 1946 in Green River, Wyoming, to Telesforo Flores and Susie Maez Flores.

Ruben graduated in 1964 from Lincoln High School and enlisted in the Army in January 1965, where he received a good conduct medal, a sharpshooter medal, and a national defense service medal.

He was employed with the Union Pacific railroad for 35 years until his retirement in August of 2006.

He married Cleo Sanchez on June 28, 1969 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River. They were married nearly 51 years.

Ruben loved the outdoors and always found peace and tranquility in the mountains and at his favorite lake (Flaming Gorge), He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and bird watcher. He loved walking the green belt with his beloved dog Pixie. He was a selfless man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He gave without needing anything in return. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. More than anything he always put everyone else’s needs before his own. He is very deeply loved and will forever be in our hearts.

Survivors include his wife Cleo; daughters Margeret Flores, Ann Mandros; son Michael Flores, grandchildren Micah Flores, Robert Mandros, Mikayla Flores, and Carlie Floyd; sister Louise Kuckert and husband Carl Blanksford; brother John Flores and wife Yolanda; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Telesforo Flores Jr, Jessie Flores and wife Vangie; sisters Helen Cudney and husband Chuck, Lucille Maldonado and husband Roman; brother-in-law Robert Kuckert; and grandson Isiah Mandros.

Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com.