Ruby May Macy, 88, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Mrs. Macy died following a lengthy illness. Following Cremation; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.