Rudy Reyes (December 14, 1945 – May 20, 2022)

Rudy Reyes

Rudy Reyes, 76, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 48 years and a former resident of Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Reyes passed away from a sudden illness.

He was born December 14, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas; the son of Rudy Reyes Sr. and Antonia Espinoza Reyes.

Mr. Reyes attended schools in Chicago, Illinois, and was a 1964 graduate of Harrison High School.

He married Susie Rodriguez on June 11, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois.

Mr. Reyes was a United States Army Veteran during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Western Wyoming Community College for 30 years and retired in 2018 as a Custodian.

Mr. Reyes loved spending time with his family; an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs Fan; being a referee for youth basketball and football.

He volunteered for the youth leagues for basketball and football.

Mr. Reyes was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Rock Springs Aerie 151.

Survivors include his wife, Susie Reyes of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Anthony “Tony” Reyes and wife Nancy Vehr of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one brother, Alex Reyes of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Andy Vehr; Jenny Vehr; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marjorie Merchut.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.