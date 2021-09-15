Rudy Yakovich (November 1, 1934 – September 14, 2021)

Rudy Yakovich

Rudy Yakovich, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on November 1, 1934 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; Rudolph Yakovich and Katherine Notar.

Mr. Yakovich attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1953 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He attended the University of Wyoming for one year. He was a pitcher for the University of Wyoming baseball team.

He married Lorena Jereb and they later divorced.

Mr. Yakovich served in the United States Army having served in the Korean Conflict.

He worked at FMC for 34 years and retired in January 1994 as a miner.

Mr. Yakovich was a member of Rolling Green Golf Club and B.P.O Elks #624.

His interests included golfing, fishing, woodworking, and gardening.

Survivors include two sons, David Yakovich of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Larry Jereb of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Nancy Lee of High Point, North Carolina; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grand-children.

He is preceded in death by his parents; as well as several aunts; uncles and cousins.

Private family services will be conducted. Military Honors, Graveside Services, and Interment will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com