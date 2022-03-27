Ruth Anne Gregory (July 27, 1943 – March 21, 2022)

Ruth Anne Gregory

Ruth Anne Gregory,78, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Heritage Park in Roy, Utah. She was a resident of Roy for the last year and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born July 27, 1943 in Ogden, Utah; the daughter of Clair William Pearce and Nora Della Hawkins.

Mrs. Gregory attended schools in Ogden, Utah, and was a 1961 graduate of Ogden High School. She attended Weber State College and received her Cosmetology Certificate.

She married and was sealed to Theodore Francis Gregory on January 10, 1964 in Logan, Utah Temple.

Mrs. Gregory was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in her many church callings.

Mrs. Gregory was a loving grandmother, mother, and wife. She enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, camping, reading, playing the piano, eating ice cream, and anything that involved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Theodore Gregory of Green River, Wyoming; three sons, Darren Gregory and wife Fran of Green River, Wyoming; Shawn Gregory and wife Trish of Green River, Wyoming; Brandt Gregory and wife Jamie of Mountain View, Wyoming; three daughters, Angela Muñoz and husband Sergio of Green River, Wyoming; Kristina Stewart and husband Billy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jaimee Young and husband James of Little America, Wyoming; one brother, Ross Pearce and wife Mary Lou of Mesa, Arizona; 13 grandchildren, Candace Wuolle and husband Austin; Clairissa Roosa and husband Trevor; Trent Gregory; Jaimyn Gregory; Natalya Muñoz; Lexzi Muñoz; Lacie Forde; Shane Young; Owen Young; ElijahYoung; Donovan Gregory; Paige Gregory; Reid Gregory; three great-grandchildren, Ava Wuolle; Carson Wuolle; Frank Roosa; as well as several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, parents, and one uncle, John Pearce.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:30 A.M. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W. 4th N. Street, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

