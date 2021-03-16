Ruth Bush (November 30, 1934 – March 11, 2021)

Ruth Bush, 86, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, WY. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and a former resident of Kemmerer, WY.

She was born on November 30, 1934 in Kamas, Utah, the daughter of LaVell and Lexi Peterson.

Ruth married Arthur Dean Bush on January 1, 1988 in Rock Springs, WY. He preceded her in death in September of 1995.

She worked for SF Phosphate as a security agent until her retirement.

Ruth enjoyed spending her time with her grandkids and family.

Survivors include her sons Michael Holt and wife Holly of California, Kevin Holt and wife Joveta of Utah; daughter Cynthia Popoe and husband Dale of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren Brandon Holt, Dustin Fernandez, Arthur Fernandez, Derek Fernandez, Mitchell Fernandez, Matthew Fernandez, Jennifer, Barbara; great-grandchildren Riddik, Shelby, Kahlessia, and several other great-grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Max Holt, 2nd husband Arthur Bush, parents Lavell and Lexi Peterson, sister Dorothy Thompson, brothers Jack Peterson, Dee Peterson, and niece Barbara North.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Condolences for the Family can be left at www.foxfh.com