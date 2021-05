Ruth (Gilpin) Micklich (January 4, 1938 – May 19, 2021)

Ruth (Gilpin) Micklich, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on January 4, 1938 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of LeRoy Rowland and Christina Laypath.

Ruth married Tom Micklich on September 21, 2002. They enjoyed spending time together outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Survivors include her husband Tom Micklich; stepsons Thomas L. Micklich, Alan Micklich; daughter-in-law Sue Gilpin; grandchildren Tiffany Porter and husband Darrell, Tracey Martinez and husband Rocky, Klint Gilpin and wife Stephanie, Cheyenne Banks, Lynn Tyler, Andrea Osterkamp and husband Jason; great-grandchildren Destany Voise, Charity Voise, Faith Martinez, Dezeray Banks, Dominyck Banks, Wesley Imes, Austin Finch, and Liam Gilpin.

Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband Ralph Gilpin, daughter Jody Triplett, and son Charles Gilpin.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bunning Park in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.foxfh.com.