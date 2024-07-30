Ruth “Ruthie” J. Buckendorf (March 13, 1947 – July 16, 2024)

Ruth “Ruthie” J. Buckendorf, 77, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming. She was born on Thursday, March 13th, 1947, in Greeley, Colorado; the daughter of Erven “Jiggs” E. Buckendorf and Goldie M. Wohlford.

Ruthie attended many schools including Green River, Wyoming and she was a 1965 graduate of Green River High School. She worked many jobs over the years and retired from Sweetwater County in 2016. Ruthie married Robert Harding on December 27, 1965, in Rock Springs, Wyoming and they later divorced.

She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, genealogy, cooking, baking, and traveling. Ruthie had many friends and family that she shared her pot holders or crafts with, She was always cheerful with a smile. Ruthie will be remembered for her passion for creating beautiful crafts. She spent several years traveling with her companion.

Survivors include her mother, Goldie M Buckendorf, of Green River, Wyoming, two brothers, Marvin Buckendorf of Green River, Wyoming; Erven Buckendorf and wife Cammie of Green River, Wyoming; one sister-in-law, Cindy Buckendorf of Eden, Wyoming and several other family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, Erven “Jiggs” E. Buckendorf; one brother George E. Buckendorf; one nephew Austin J. Buckendorf; several aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ruthie’s memory to Child Development Center, 4509 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or Shriners Children’s, 1275 E Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 2, 2024, at the Green River Assembly of God, 1380 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Ruth will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.