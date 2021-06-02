Ryan Lee Scott Jones (December 23, 1986 – May 11, 2021)

Ryan Lee Scott Jones,34, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Scott was born December 23, 1986 in Yreka, California; the son of Lonnie Jones and Coleen Grogan.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 2005 graduate of Independence High School. Ryan also attended Western Wyoming Community College.

Mr. Scott worked for Wiley Construction for four years.

Ryan was an awesome baseball and softball player who loved his family deeply. He enjoyed hunting and camping in his free time.

Survivors include his father, Mike McIzzie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Savage Cole Scott of Washington; one sister, Brittany Scott of Rock Springs; paternal grandparents, George Palmer and wife Sheila of Green River, Wyoming; maternal grandparents, Barbara Jo Williams and husband Vern of Salt Lake City, Utah; two nieces, Cienna Bethancourt; Thalia McIzzie; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Coleen McIzzie; one daughter, Havanna McIzzie, and maternal grandfather, Pat Grogan Sr.

Following Cremation, services are pending.

