Sandra Lynn Tull (December 1, 1945 – November 15, 2021)

Sandra Lynn Tull

Sandra Lynn Tull, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, November 15, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for the past three and a half years and a former resident of North Carolina.

She was born December 1, 1945 in Norton, Virginia; the daughter of William Davidson and Jeanette Willis Bishop.

Ms. Tull attended schools in Wyoming and Colorado and was a 1964 graduate of Hampton High School in West Virginia. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Wyoming and her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Special Education from Breckenridge, Colorado.

She worked at the State of North Carolina for 22 years and retired in 2017 as the Director of Special Needs Services.

Ms. Tull was a member of the Golden Hour Senior Citizens Center.

She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She loved doing anything and everything with her family; from going for a ride to just sitting quietly enjoying her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelley Willis Tull Yost and her husband Ian C. of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Michael Bennett of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, Aspen Abram and husband Josiah; Sage Yost; Brogan Yost; Zoey Yost and Gunnar Yost; three great-grandchildren, Willow; Cypress and Juniper (Juni); and two cousins, Steve Willis; Dee Herges.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Bishop and one daughter, Kimberly Jeanette Tull.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Sandra’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place; There will be no services at Sandra’s request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com