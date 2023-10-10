Sarah Harriet Riley (December 22, 1932 – October 9, 2023)

Sarah Harriet Riley, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, October 09, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She lived with her son and his wife (Charles & Jean Larsen) in Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 5 years. Sarah was a former resident of Pueblo, Colorado, and Missouri Valley, Iowa.

She was born December 22, 1932, in Missouri Valley, Iowa; the daughter of Robert Isaiah Riley and Minnie Hazel (Pierce) Riley.

Sarah attended school in Missouri Valley, Iowa, and married Charles J. Larsen Sr. in 1949. They moved to Pueblo, Colorado shortly after being married. Sarah liked to be called Harriet, so family and friends did so. Harriet had a beauty shop she worked out of in their home for many years. Charles and Harriet divorced in 1990 and Harriet went back to her maiden name Riley.

She was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints in Pueblo, Colorado. Sarah played the organ at church many times.

Sarah “Harriet” enjoyed her 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved telling others about them and having family dinners whenever possible.

Survivors include her one brother John Riley of Missouri Valley, Iowa; two sons, Charles Larsen Jr. and wife Jean of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jeff “Sledge” Larsen and wife Jeannine of Pueblo, Colorado; her daughter Eva Seyler and husband Don of Missouri Valley, Iowa; twelve grandchildren, Scott Seyler and wife Brenda of San Deigo, California; Robert Seyler of Minnesota; Merit Scarff and husband Ron of Des Moines, Iowa; BillieJean Phillips and husband Brian of Aurora, Colorado; Wade Larsen and wife Carrie of Green River, Wyoming; Frankie Berg and wife Tera of Pueblo West, Colorado; Jeffrey Larsen and wife Nichelle of Pueblo West, Colorado; James Larsen and wife Kristen of Pueblo, Colorado; Jordon Larsen of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Debi Kelso and husband Rodney of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia; Matthew Johnson and wife Kacie of Pueblo, Colorado; Robert Johnson and wife Shawnae of Pueblo, Colorado; twenty great-grandchildren, Jordan Seyler, Zachary Seyler, Amanda Seyler, Jacob Seyler, Derek Scarff, Devin Scarff, Erin Scarff, Charlessey Andress, Garrick Phillips, Robert Larsen, Ashley Warner, Roger Gatti, Lance Berg, Ella Berg, Ethan Larsen, Axten Larsen, Elsie Larsen, Aleah Kelso, Braxton Johnson, Donovan Johnson; one great-great-grandchild, August Seyler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers and sisters, her son, Robert Larsen, and her daughter, Janet Larsen.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held next spring or summer with a burial where she will be placed in a small vault next to her son, Robert Larsen in Pueblo, Colorado.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com