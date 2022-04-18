Sarah N. Cumming (August 9, 1935 – April 13, 2022)

Sarah N. Cummings

Sarah N. Cummings, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 51 years and a former resident of Connecticut, Texas, Utah. Mrs. Cummings died following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 9, 1935 in Hartford, Connecticut; the daughter of Philip P. Newcomb and Caroline Dowling.

Mrs. Cummings attended schools in Manchester, Connecticut, and was a graduate of Manchester High School. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in English Literature from Purdue University and her Master’s Degree in Education from Tufts University.

She married William H. Cummings July 15, 1961 in Kentland, Indiana.

Mrs. Cummings worked for Sweetwater County for 46 years and retired as a Children’s Librarian. She taught for many years at Western Wyoming Community College and spread her love of teaching to young adults, many of who told her they remember her reading to them as children at story hour.

She was a member of Saint John’s Episcopal Church and served as the Senior Warden.

Mrs. Cummings was a member of P.E.O., League of Women Voters and Monday Morning Group.

She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. She enjoyed photography, reading, and teaching. Her passion was being a Children’s Librarian. She read to every child she could, which were many. She read for decades at story hour in the library, sharing her love of reading with thousands of children in and around Green River.

Survivors include her husband, William H. Cummings of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Matthews Cummings and wife Brenda of Green River, Wyoming; Toby Cummings and wife Catherine of Daphne, Alabama; two daughters, Susannah Cummings of Evanston, Wyoming; SarahJane Huber of Green River, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Marshal and wife Rachael; Michael and wife Jaimee; Brooke; Grace; Liam and Caroline; two great-grandchildren, Brayden; Gabriel; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law, Bruce Cummings; Gordon Cummings; one sister-in-law, Carol Grieves; one uncle, Michael Dowling; two aunts, Marjorie Swift; Sarah Dowling; cousin, Edward Swift; and son-in-law Noel Huber.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Sarah’s name to Saint John’s Episcopal Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming; or The Alzheimer’s Association.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com