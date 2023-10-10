Sau Ning Chang-Obituary (August 20, 1933-October 5, 2023)

Sau Ning Cheng, 90, passed away on October 5, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a Rock Springs resident for 48 years.

He was born on August 20, 1933, in Canton, China, and was adopted at an early age. He married Lai Wan Liu in Hong Kong. She preceded him in death on July 22, 2011.

Sau Ning worked as a chef for 40 years dedicating his time to the Renegade Café. He was also a mason for 15 years.

He enjoyed tennis and basketball and he had a real passion for gardening, cooking, and traveling. Sau Ning Cheng was also an avid reader who liked shopping and going on walks. Above all else, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

Survivors include his sons Man Kai Cheng of Rock Springs, WY, Man Chun (Joe) Cheng of Rock Springs, WY, Man Fu Cheng of Aurora, CO, Man Lam Cheng of Fort Collins, CO; daughters Yuk Chun Duke of West Virginia, Yuk Lan Edwards of Nampa, ID, Yuk Wah Cheng of Fort Collins, CO, Yuk Cheung Chang of Ault, CO, Yuk Mei Tucker of Rock Springs, WY, Julie Pfeiffer of Boston, KY, Gayle Gresham of St. Mary’s, KS, and Sanley Cheng of Fort Collins, CO; as well as 31 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Graveside services and interment will take place at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

