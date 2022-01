Sean Michael Fenske

Sean Michael Fenske passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on February 18, 1988 in Aurora, Illinois, the son of Ronald and Karen Fenske. He attended Illinois State University and worked as a medical sales rep.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.