Seth Michael Solano (August 27, 1993 – September 30, 2023)

Seth Michael Solano, 30, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Seth was born August 27, 1993 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Lesly Kaye Maser.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 2011 graduate of Green River High School.

Seth worked for Searle Brothers as a heavy equipment operator for 2 years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid fisherman. Seth loved camping, pottery, and strength training.

He was a loving brother and son with the biggest heart. Seth had a wicked sense of humor and loved to laugh. He was considered the yard game champion in his family and a breakfast cereal connoisseur.

Seth was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Survivors include his parents, Troy and Lesly Shuttlesworth of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Sean Solano and partner Alicia of Deltona, Florida; three sisters, Ashley Solano of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Akayla Salido of Fort Gordon, Georgia; Brandi Searle and husband Miles of Rock Springs, Wyoming; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Alex and Anna Maser; and one uncle Robert P. Maser “Uncle Bob”.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Rosary will be conducted at 11: 30 A.M. at the church. Cremation will take place at White Mountain Crematory.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Seth’s memory to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences can be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com