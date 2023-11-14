Sharon A. Burgman (August 5, 1940 – November 11, 2023)

Sharon A. Burgman, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County surrounded by her beloved friends and family.

She was born on August 5, 1940, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Tom and Ardis Parks.

Sharon’s family moved to Idaho during her infancy and she was raised on the farm and graduated from Filer High School with the class of 1958.

After high school, she enlisted in the Women’s Army Corp and served from 1959 to 1962 making her a Vietnam-era veteran.

She worked at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, Las Vegas Police Department, and Aerospace Corp in California before moving back to Idaho where she was vocational secretary for the College of Southern Idaho.

She married Stanley L. Burgman on June 1 of 1969 in Twin Falls, Idaho, and raised 4 boys – Eric, Tony, Milton, and Howard.

After marriage, her family moved to Rock Springs, WY where she received an associate’s degree in secretarial science from Western Wyoming Community College. She was employed at Job Service for 19 years as the veterans rep. After retiring from the state of WY she worked at the Big Nickel for 9 years.

She was a former Post Adjutant for the American Legion and was a member of several clubs including the Eagles, Red Hat Society, Phi Theta Kappa Sorority, and Rock Springs Women’s Club.

Her Hobbies included cooking, baking, music, dancing, camping, playing solitaire, and spending time with her puppies Toby and Tito.

Sharon loved to be with family and friends and she knew no strangers. She was always positive and looked for the good in other people.

Survivors include her sons Anthony Heinrichs of SLC, UT, Eric Burgman of Rock Springs WY, Milton Burgman of Marrero, LA; granddaughter Nicole (Shain) Cooper; great-grandson Shain Cooper; and great-granddaughter Isabella Cooper.

She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Burgman, her parents Tom and Ardis Parks, her son Howard Burgman, and several aunts and uncles.

She wanted to remind everyone of her 3 important “F’s – Family, Faith, and Friends.

Military honors and memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, November 17, 2023, at the American Legion Post. Her ashes will be buried with her husband Stanley in Twin Falls, Idaho at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Sharon requests that you would donate to the veteran charity of your choice. The family would like to give special thanks to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for providing Sharon and her family with the absolute best care during her final days. Words cannot express how much we appreciate the comfort that the ER and ICU doctors and nurses provided Sharon and her family during this time.

