Sharon Potter (April 6, 1947 – February 18, 2024)

Sharon Potter, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation. She was a long-time resident of Green River, Wyoming, and a former resident of Granger, Wyoming. She was born April 6, 1947, in Hayden, Colorado; the daughter of Harry K. Overstreet and Virginia L. Danner. Mrs. Potter attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Granger, and Green River, Wyoming.

She married the love of her life, Teddy D. Potter June 4, 1964, in Granger, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2023. Mrs. Potter worked for Payless Drug for 30 years and retired in 2005 as a Salesclerk. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mrs. Potter enjoyed spending time with family and friends; shopping; crocheting; traveling and fishing.

Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Schofield and husband Mark of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Jerry Overstreet and wife Cathy of Tooele, Utah; five grandchildren, Le Andra Potter; Kory Potter and wife Kayla; Skye Munoz and husband Alex; Holly Kofoed and husband Garrett; Celeste Maddox and husband Bobby; eleven great-grandchildren, Kayden Munoz; TayLynn Munoz; Bryken Potter; Jaylee Lovato; Lincoln Lovato; Bransen Potter; Briar Potter; Brilyn Potter; Maya Kofoed; Braxton Maddox; Jaxon Maddox; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Virginia Overstreet; husband, Teddy D. Potter and one son, Jerry Potter.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Sharon’s name to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

