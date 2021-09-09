Shataya Mae Cook (June 20, 1996 – September 7, 2021)

Shataya Mae Cook

Shataya Mae Cook, 25, passed away at home surrounded by her family Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She died following a courageous battle with cancer for the last nine months. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past eleven years and a former resident of Spanish Fork, Utah.

She was born June 20, 1996 in Orem, Utah; the daughter of Brett Jay Cook and Lori Ann Sanchez.

Miss Cook attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, kayaking, crafts, shopping. She loved her cats and dogs.

Shataya was adventurous, loving, caring, and enjoyed people. She was strong-willed, stubborn but had a great big heart full of love that will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her father, Brett Cook of Orem, Utah; mother, Lori Sanchez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, fiancé, Samuel Mayes of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Jordan Garner and husband Kurt of Rock Springs, Wyoming; paternal grandparents Verl Cook and wife Londa of Provo, Utah; maternal grandparents, Tony Sanchez and wife Susan of Pleasant Grove, Utah; two nephews, Zaiden Garner; Camden Garner.

Following cremation; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 3:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M., Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Knot and Pine, 45 E 200 N. Alpine, Utah.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Shataya’s name in the donation box at Knot and Pine; Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

