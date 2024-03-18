Shelly Brenden (January 26, 1960 – March 15, 2024)

Shelly Brenden, 64, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 15, 2024, at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born January 26, 1960, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Kenneth Scott and Arlene Miller.

Shelly attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She married the love of her life Dale Brenden September 30, 1978 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2021. Shelly worked for several companies throughout her career and retired in 2019. She loved spending time with her family and friends; reading; playing bunco; bowling and loving on her two puppies. Shelly was also a huge Wyoming Cowboys fan and a Josh Allen fan.

Survivors include one son, Cody Brenden of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Misty Brenden, and companion Carlos Valdez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three brothers, Dean Scott and wife Gail of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Darell Scott and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Ken Scott and wife Kathy of Lander, Wyoming; one step-brothers-in-law, Raymond Luck of Newport News, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Schlichenmayer and husband Stan of Wheatland, Wyoming; Carrie Gifford of Oakridge, Tennessee; one step-sister-in-law, Kelly Harkins of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Arlene Scott; husband, Dale Brenden; one son, Skylar Brenden; and one niece, Amy Scott.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

