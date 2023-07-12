Sherri Ann Otter (April 6, 1964 – July 7, 2023)

Sheri Ann Otter, 59, passed away Friday July 7, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Green River for 46 years and former resident of Redondo Beach, California and Boise, Idaho.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests the consideration of donations to organizations Sheri felt strongly about, The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County.