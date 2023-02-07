Sheryl Lavon Campbell (May 31, 1950 – February 4, 2023)

Sheryl Lavon Campbell

Sheryl Lavon Campbell was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on the early morning of Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Sheryl was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on May 31, 1950, to the late Billy Lumsden and Irene Hysell.

She married her high school sweetheart Budge Campbell on November 10, 1967, and graduated with the class of 1968. They raised two children, Wendie and Jimmy.

Family was always a very important aspect of Sheryl’s life. She was very influential in the upbringing of not only her own children, but her grandchildren and extended families’ children as well. Sheryl was an avid reader and was noted as never being out of arms’ distance from her Kindle. Sheryl always was firm in her beliefs. One of those was her unwavering belief in Christ as her savior. This strength helped Sheryl through the trials and tribulations through the end.

Sheryl worked at Charm Chalet as a hairdresser developing life-long friendships. In addition, she worked beside her husband, William (Budge) establishing and keeping books for Bill Campbell’s Plumbing.

Sheryl had a knack for decorating, and her style was well-known amongst friends and family. It could be seen at her home and family cabin in Alpine, WY. She loved to find pieces and was known to have Amazon packages delivered daily. She would even extend her shopping interests to her pets. Sheryl loved her animals and will leave behind her puppy, Chloe.

Sheryl had a special bond with Leigh Ann Yerkovich. Leigh Ann will always hold close to her heart the last 2 weeks of Sheryl’s life, bringing her home and caring for her until her last day. It was Leigh Ann’s honor to be able to have those cherished moments with Sheryl in her last days.

Sheryl is survived by her children, Wendie and Dan Gregory, Jim Campbell and Leigh Ann Yerkovich; grandchildren, Ariel and Nathan Podjun, Taylor Gregory and Robin Termorshuizen, Sidney Gregory and Ben Freeman, Luke, Lindsey and Raylen Yerkovich, Abby Yerkovich and Vince DiGennaro; mother, Irene Sharp; siblings, Ray and Val Sharp, Tammy and Ken Buddecke, Mark and Nancy Campbell, Pat Campbell and Patty Sidebottom; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sheryl is preceded in death by her loving husband, Budge Campbell, and younger brother, Ron Lumsden.

The family respectfully requests donations to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming or Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. 82901.

Following Cremation, A private Celebration of Life will be held for the family at a later date.

