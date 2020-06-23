Shirley E. Nimmo (November 8, 1927 – March 7, 2020)

Shirley E. Nimmo, 92, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in Omaha, Nebraska.

She was a resident of Omaha for the last 12 years and is a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Shirley was born on November 8, 1927, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Glen Hastings and Lena Menghini.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1945 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Shirley graduated in 1948 as a registered nurse from Mercy Hospital of Nursing in Denver, Colorado.

Shirley married Jack Nimmo in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1951, and he preceded her in death in 1995 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She worked as a Registered Nurse for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for 15 years and an additional eight years with Dr. William Pryich until her retirement in 1987.

Mrs. Nimmo was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Omaha, Nebraska, and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, attending plays, going to the “boats” to gamble across the river from Omaha.

Survivors include two sons, Pat Nimmo of Lenexa, Kansas, Michael Nimmo and wife Tina of Omaha, Nebraska; two daughters, Gail Nimmo of Omaha, Nebraska, Lori Hamburger and husband Randy of Park City, Utah; one sister, Norma Taylor of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Sarah Tomasek and husband Todd of Omaha, Nebraska, Justin Nimmo of Lynnwood, Washington, Michael Nimmo and wife Christina of Omaha, Nebraska, Melissa Chinn and husband Jason of Monroe City, Missouri; ten great-grandchildren, Amber Tomasek, Marissa Tomasek, Jack Nimmo, Kayden Nimmo, Zoey Nimmo, Megan Chinn, Jase Chinn, Ian Nimmo, Ebin Duran, Ellie Duran as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Nimmo was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, Jack Hastings.

Cremation has taken place and services set for Shirley E. Nimmo, 92, who passed away on March 7, 2020 at her home in Omaha, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Vigil service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Sunday one hour prior to the Rosary and at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com