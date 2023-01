Shirley Mae Cordova, 71, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the church. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.