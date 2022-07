Shirley Morrison, 82, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.