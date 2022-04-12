Simmie Wayne Dulaney (December 20, 1937 – April 11, 2022)

Simmie Wayne Dulaney

Simmie Wayne Dulaney, 84, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for thirteen months and a former resident of Rayville, Louisiana. He has been in ill health for the past two years.

He was born December 20, 1937 in Rayville, Louisiana; the son of Cisro Dulaney and Clydie Bell Harris.

Mr. Dulaney attended schools in Rayville and Holly Ridge, Louisiana. He earned his General Education Degree from Rayville, Louisiana.

He married Carolyn Yvonne Martin in 1955 in Rayville, Louisiana. She preceded him in death in 1994.

Mr. Dulaney later married Barbara Russell.

He worked for Brown and Root Pipe Fitters Local Union for 19 years and retired in 1989 as a Pipe Fitter.

Mr. Dulaney loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed music, dancing, being around happy people, hunting, fishing gardening, and being very social.

He is survived by his three daughters, Donna Kay Wise and husband Jim of Green River, Wyoming; Carolyn Ann Richmond and husband Tracy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Paula Lynne Dulaney of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sisters, Jackie Smith of Downsville, Louisiana; Betty Sue Dulaney of Rayville, Louisiana; Pat Rogers of Rayville, Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Danna Nance and husband Harvey; Eddie Nackerud and wife Marisa; Cristy DiSano and husband Chad; Amber Norton and husband Tyler; Derric Winters and wife Yolanda; Tony Winters; Joshua Dulaney; several great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother C.D. Dulaney; two sisters, Camilla Morris and Beth Bennett.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Ochsner LSU Health Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, 1501 Kings Highway, Shreveport, Louisiana 71103.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place following services. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Greer Cemetery in Rayville, Louisiana at a later date.

