Siu Tung “ABC” Lau, 84 passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs since 1975 and a former resident of China. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.