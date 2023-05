Skylar Jason Brenden, 40, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his home. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 255 Second Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.