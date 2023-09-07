Sondra McQuarrie (February 11, 1952 – September 2, 2023)

Sondra Lee McQuarrie, 71, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on September 2, 2023 after a long battle with COPD.

Sondra was born on February 11, 1952 in Ogden, UT, where she grew up with her loving parents, John Pearce and Darlene Boren Parker. During her lifetime, Sondra lived in many places, including Utah, Wyoming, Montana, and Las Vegas, Nevada, where she resided for the past fourteen years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dan McQuarrie, and her most beloved dogs, Reggie and Gracie. A proud and loving mother, Sondra is survived by her three sons: Ryan (and Caroline) Mitchell of Las Vegas, Andy (and Susan) Mitchell of Green River, and J.R. Mitchell of Green River; she is also survived by her admired brother John (and Lori) Pearce of Woodland, UT. Additionally, Sondra’s true happiness in life came from being a grandmother to the eight grandchildren she absolutely adored and to the two great-grandchildren she loved with all her being.

Sondra had myriad interests: among her favorites were hairdressing, bird raising, crystallography, concertgoing, QVC/HSN shopping, online auctioning, and book collecting. A positive soul with such a wonderful regard for people, Sondra was quick to forgive and gave all people the benefit of the doubt, often repeating her mantra, “everybody does the best they can.” In her last moments, she acknowledged that she “learned to love from [her] mom,” and over and over she expressed the most profound love for all the family and friends known to her throughout her life.

A family celebration and burial in Midway, Utah will be determined at a later date.