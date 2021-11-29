Soveida “Sophie” Arguello (November 7, 1934 – November 17, 2021)

Soveida “Sophie” Arguello

Soveida “Sophie” Arguello, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Meadow Wind Assisted Living in Casper, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Arguello was a resident of Casper, Wyoming for the past sixteen months and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born November 7, 1934 in Chamisal, New Mexico; the daughter of Francisco Cordova and Cora Dominguez.

Mrs. Arguello attended schools in New Mexico and Green River, Wyoming. She was a graduate of Green River High School.

She married Bernard Arguello on July 19, 1954 in Green River, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2010.

Mrs. Arguello worked for Union Pacific Rail Road for thirty years and retired as an Office Clerk.

She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, crocheting, making photo albums, and visiting friends at the convalescent center.

Survivors include five sons, Alan Arguello of Gillette, Wyoming; Gary Arguello and wife Coleen of Rochester, New York; Bernard Arguello Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Daniel Arguello of Denver, Colorado; Greg Arguello of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Linda Roosa and husband Erek of Sheridan, Wyoming; one brother, Frank Cordova Jr. of Green River, Wyoming; four sisters, Rose Casados of Long Beach, California; Mary Rudy of Green River, Wyoming; Bertha Cordova of Green River, Wyoming, Martha Miller and husband Mark of Rock Springs, Wyoming; thirteen grandchildren; as well as several great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Herbert Cordova; 2 sisters, Frances Oaks; Ernestine Reyes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Cremation will follow.

In Christian love of neighbor, face coverings are strongly encouraged.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Affiliation, 1125 Beach Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601

