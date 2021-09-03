Stacy Michelle Aumiller-Doak (April 28, 1974 – August 24, 2021)

Stacy Michelle Aumiller-Doak, 47, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Stacy was born on April 28, 1974 in Beaumont, Texas, the daughter of Jim Aumiller and Linda Mccauley.

She was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School and the University of Wyoming.

She worked as a pharmacist in Washington, Wyoming, and Colorado for 25 years.

Stacy married Terry Doak, they later separated.

She enjoyed spending her time traveling, cooking, and being generous to her family and friends.

Survivors include her mother Linda Aumiller of Rick Springs, WY; brother Jared Aumiller; sister-in-law Tammy Aumiller; companion Aaron Strickland; niece Brook Aumiller; and nephew Jasper Aumiller all of Laramie, WY.

She is preceded in death by her father Jim Aumiller and nephew Canyon Aumiller.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

